ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

China hammer Guam in front of 30,000 in World Cup qualifier

AFP 31 May 2021

SHANGHAI: Wu Lei and Brazilian-born Alan Carvalho both scored twice as China demolished Guam 7-0 in a World Cup qualifier in front of a sell-out home crowd of 30,000 on Sunday.

The handsome victory over the US island territory saw China close the gap on group leaders Syria to five points with three games left, but only the top team is guaranteed to reach the next stage of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

In Li Tie’s first match since being permanently named China coach in January last year, Espanyol’s Wu opened the scoring with a 20th-minute penalty in Suzhou after being chopped down in the box.

Jin Jingdao scored the second six minutes before half-time, then 29-year-old Wu crashed in the best goal of the night on 55 minutes. Wu, who struggled for game time this season as Espanyol won promotion back to Spain’s top tier, was subbed off with just under 30 minutes left.

Former Everton midfielder Li fielded three naturalised players in Brazilian-born attacking duo Elkeson and Carvalho, as well as former England youth defender Tyias Browning.

Elkeson scored the fifth and Carvalho came on as a sub for his debut before scoring a quickfire double against Asian football’s smallest member nation. China have ambitions to host and even win a World Cup one day, but they are ranked 77th in the FIFA rankings and have begun naturalising players in recent years to boost their 2022 chances.

All remaining Group A matches for all five teams will take place in a secure “bubble” in Suzhou as part of measures to thwart the coronavirus. China face the Maldives on Thursday, followed by more difficult games against the Philippines and Syria. China’s most likely route to the next stage of qualifying for Qatar is as one of the best second-placed teams in the Asian groups.

