KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 67,602 tonnes of cargo comprising 47,118 tonnes of import cargo and 20,484 tonnes of export cargo including 2628 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 47,118 tonnes comprised of 26,975 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,257 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,027 tonnes of DAP; and 12,850 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 20,484 tonnes comprised of 10,584 tonnes of containerised cargo and 9,900 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 2,628 containers comprising of 1,844 containers import and 784 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 532 of 20’s and 385 of 40’s loaded while 20 of 20’s and 261 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 349 of 20’s and 168 of 40’s loaded containers while 27 of 20’s and 36 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three ships namely Diyala, ASL Fortune and SC Mercury carrying containers, tanker, and clinkers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were 00 vessels at the berths.

There are two ships namely Diyala and SC Mercury expected to sail on 19-5-2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 178,712 tonnes comprising 156,316 tonnes of import cargo and 22,396 tonnes of export cargo including 3,041 loaded and empty containers (2,170 TEUs imports and 871 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 156,316 tonnes includes 33,350 tonnes of coal; 9,841 tonnes of palm oil; 8,218 tonnes of chemical; 41,230 tonnes of containerised cargo; 38,750 tonnes of LNG; 20,866 tonnes of mogas and 4,061 tonnes of soya bean.

The total export cargo of 22,396 tonnes includes 5,847 tonnes of rice and 16,549 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are twelve ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them four ships, Cape Race, SG Friendship, Gas Amazon and BW Clyde carrying soya bean, chemicals , LPG, and gas oil are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Chemical Terminal, Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday,19 May . Three more ships MSC Levina, Mol courage and Jeppesen Maersk with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 20 May 2021.

