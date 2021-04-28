ANL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.44%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.46%)
ASL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 51.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
FFL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.35%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
JSCL 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.32%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.09%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.38%)
UNITY 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -21.14 (-0.43%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,059 Decreased By ▼ -233.75 (-0.52%)
KSE30 18,464 Decreased By ▼ -115.86 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,530
20124hr
Pakistan Cases
810,231
529224hr
Sindh
280,356
Punjab
296,144
Balochistan
21,945
Islamabad
74,131
KPK
115,596
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares inch higher, corporate outlook worries cap gains

  • Nomura Holdings rose 1.78% after Japan's largest brokerage said it would book $2.9 billion worth of pain from the collapse of US investment fund Archegos.
Reuters 28 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Wednesday, led by technology stocks, although gains were capped by concerns about corporate outlook, while investors awaited a decision by the US Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden's address to Congress.

The Nikkei share average inched up 0.29% to 29,075.62 by 0208 GMT, while the broader Topix edged up 0.34% to 1,910.27.

"There is a growing concern among investors that corporate outlook may not meet their high expectations.

That has been proven by recent fall in shares of some renowned companies which flagged strong outlook," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"It is hard for investors to make any move today ahead of several significant events in Japan and the United States."

Japan is in the middle of the corporate earnings season, with Sony Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical, TDK being among major firms reporting their outlook after the market closes on Wednesday.

So far, a slew of companies, including Nidec and Canon, have failed to impress investors despite relatively strong earnings.

Technology firms such as robot maker Fanuc jumped 2.48%, while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron added 1.06%.

Nomura Holdings rose 1.78% after Japan's largest brokerage said it would book $2.9 billion worth of pain from the collapse of US investment fund Archegos.

Fuji Electric gained 10.92%, making it the biggest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Fujikura gaining 5.58% and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings, which rose 4.57%.

The largest percentage loser on the index was Tokuyama , down 7.95%, followed by Kyocera losing 5.76% and Nippon Yusen, which fell 3.59 %.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.49 billion, compared with the average of 1.21 billion in the past 30 days.

Joe Biden Japanese shares Nikkei Shoichi Arisawa

Japan shares inch higher, corporate outlook worries cap gains

Pakistan's economy projected to rebound this year: ADB

Rouhani says leak sought to sow 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Farrukh Habib to take oath as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting tomorrow

White House considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 0.1mn people in a single day

Govt to impose two-week lockdown in 20 cities after surge in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan understands it will face grave consequences in case of civil war in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll after 201 die from coronavirus

Iran's Zarif says favours 'adjustment' between military, diplomatic spheres

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters