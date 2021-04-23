Pakistan Navy’s ‘green Pakistan’ campaign

Tree plantation is a Sunnah reward of which continues even after the death of the planter. Our Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) instructed us to plant trees and, the most significant aspect he gave us, the vision to save the environment about 14 centuries ago. He has connected the plantation with social responsibility and piousness. Everyone knows the importance of forests and trees for a healthy environment. Trees are recognised as such living things which deliver better survival conditions for the health and economy of other living creatures. Forests cover one-third of the land of Earth, providing vital organic infrastructure for some of the most diverse collections of life.

Every year 21st March is celebrated as International Day of Forests to monitor and revive the efforts for publicizing the value and plight of woodlands around the world and to discourage deforestations. The forests determine the aspects and the climate of vast regions, having major source of oxygen. They prevent soil erosion and help to maintain water circulation on earth.

The area of Pakistan approximately spreads over 80.0 million hectares (mha). Out of the total land area, only 5 percent, i.e., 4.58 mha is covered with forests which is too small as compared to other South Asian counties such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, China and Bangladesh have 64.5, 42.48, 23.7, 17.7 and 15.3 percent of forests of their total land, respectively.

The major benefits of forests/ trees are:

a. Produce oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide.

b. Provide inhabitation to birds and animals.

c. Create healthy environment.

d. Cause rains and control atmospheric temperature.

e. Minimize storms, flooding and serve as a barrier for wind.

f. Source of food chain, trees’ benefits range from fruits to herbal medicine.

Pakistan Navy is also playing an active role in this righteous cause of afforestation. In continuation to the Naval Headquarters campaign for the afforestation that was initiated in 2009, various efforts were made to plant trees in southern and northern regions of the country. Pakistan Navy’s yearly tree plantation campaign has been a regular element aligned with various federal government drives like ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’ (TBTT) and Prime Minister’s ‘Green Initiatives’ (GI) programmes. In a leap forward, Pakistan Navy Tree Plantation campaign 2021 encompasses: sixth consecutive mangrove plantation campaign in coastal and creeks areas, enlivening of forests on the Margallah hills, in addition to plantation of trees in green belts, Moringa Orchards and Fruit Orchards. Resultantly, not only mangroves but plantation of hundreds of sapota, guava, coconut, banana and date palm trees and indigenous sowing seeds of pipal, siras, swanjna, jangli jaleebi, badaam, African gladia and other environment friendly species will take place under various seasonal drives.

The yearlong activities will also focus on achieving maximum survival rate by following every technical aspect including details about species of trees, requirements for their sustainable growth, serial number and the location of plantation, etc. During the campaign, the plants are not only planted but also being nourished and protected. In this regard, numerous nurseries and special Reed Bed Wetland Systems are being maintained in order to grow thousands of cuttings (Qalms) and to provide thousands of gallons sewerage treated water per day for irrigation. The initiative illustrates Pakistan Navy cognizance to the dynamicity of global climate change and its impact on our lives. In a nutshell, it is the duty of every Pakistani to protect natural environment and plant trees in their individual capacity and by joining campaigns like Pakistan Navy Tree Plantation aimed at mobilizing civil society as whole of a nation approach.

Considering consequences of deforestation on ecosystem, special importance for increasing forest area for our future generations needs no emphasis. The forests determine the aspects and the climate of vast regions, having major source of oxygen. They prevent soil erosion and help to maintain water circulation on earth. Hence mass tree plantation campaigns are the need of the hour and working for their success is responsibility of every Pakistani.

