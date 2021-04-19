Merchant shot dead over plot dispute

SHIKARPUR: A merchant was gunned down by three armed men near Anaj Mandi within the jurisdiction of Stuart Gunj Police Station here on Sunday morning. According to a report, merchant Shankar Lal was shot dead in day light by three armed men riding on a motorcycle when he was on his way towards Anaj Mandi in the morning time as usual. One of armed men, Ahmed Khan Gopang, was arrested by area police and a double barrel gun from his possession was also recovered. The accused admitted to murderin Shankar Lal, police claimed.

The relatives and the traders took out a rally and staged a demonstration while keeping the body of deceased on Jail Chowranig Zero Point road for hours. The vehicular traffic was heavily blocked due to the demonstration. The road was reopened for vehicular traffic on the assurance of ASP Shikarpur Syed Fazul Shah. The relatives and businessmen with the help of area police transported the deceased to RBUT Civil Hospital for medico legal formalities and later handed over to his heirs.

The cause behind the murder was said to be an ongoing old dispute between the deceased and others on the ownership of residential plot. No FIR was registered till late evening.