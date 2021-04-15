ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cellular, internet services suspended in Lahore

  • The network interruption is due to security concerns raised by TLP protests.
  • Reports suggest that the provincial government is preparing for a forceful crackdown on violent protesters.
BR Web Desk 15 Apr 2021

The Punjab home department has suspended the cellular and internet services in several areas of Lahore amid security concerns due to violent protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists.

There are reports that the provincial government is preparing for a forceful crackdown against the protesters in the provincial capital. The development has come hours after the federal government approved the blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization under 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

However, the unannounced move has created a nuisance for citizens. People are complaining that the authorities should have informed in advance to avoided inconvenience to hundreds of thousands of consumers.

On Wednesday, the Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, had announced the blockage of cellular and internet coverage in areas affected by TLP protests.

Since then, several areas of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad have been facing network outages. It all started Monday noon when the Punjab government arrested TLP chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of late firebrand cleric, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi from Lahore.

A party spokesperson said that Rizvi’s arrest was aimed at sabotaging the protest call for April 20. Soon after the development, protests and violent clashes between TLP activists and the police broke out all over the country, in which, at least four people have been killed, including two policemen, and nearly 500 people are injured.

To control the deteriorating situation, the government decided to blacklist the religio-political party.

The Interior Minister announced this on Wednesday and forwarded a summary in this regard to the federal cabinet. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet approved it on Thursday and initiated the process to blacklist TLP as a terrorist organization.

Earlier on Wednesday, Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid, said on a news channel that the decision was taken after detailed deliberation and was in consultation with all stakeholders.

Punjab Lahore Security Punjab police TLP TLP chief cellular services

Cellular, internet services suspended in Lahore

Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan

Shrines in Sindh to remain closed for public till May 16

TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

PM Khan, cabinet approves blacklisting of TLP as a terrorist organization

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters