World
French COVID-19 intensive care patients rise to 5,433
- France, where a third nationwide lockdown was imposed on Saturday, also reported 197 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,771.
06 Apr 2021
PARIS: The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in France increased by 92 to 5,433 on Monday, official data showed, rising further above the peak of the second wave.
Comments