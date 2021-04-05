ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysian ex-PM Najib starts appeal over 1MDB conviction

  • On Monday, the former prime minister began his first challenge at the Court of Appeal.
AFP 05 Apr 2021

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak began an appeal Monday against his corruption conviction and 12-year jail term over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, which contributed to his government's downfall in 2018.

Najib was found guilty on all counts last year in the first of several trials he is facing related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.

The 67-year-old -- who remains free on bail -- and his cronies were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle and spending it on everything from high-end real estate to pricey art.

On Monday, the former prime minister began his first challenge at the Court of Appeal.

"There was a miscarriage of justice," defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told reporters after proceedings wrapped up for the day.

He argued the judge in the original trial did not have sufficient experience in handling criminal cases.

"This alone should make this appeal successful and the court can reverse the (earlier) judgement," he said.

Anger at the plunder played a large part in the shock loss of Najib's long-ruling coalition at elections in 2018, and he was arrested and hit with dozens of charges following his defeat.

Following a lengthy trial, he was found guilty of abuse of power, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from a former 1MDB unit to his bank accounts.

As well as the jail term, he was fined almost $50 million. He denies any wrongdoing.

At the start of the appeal, his lawyer sought to get proceedings delayed by a month, saying he wanted to obtain additional documents from overseas to add to the evidence.

But the three judges hearing the case dismissed the bid.

During the appeal, set to run until April 22, Najib's lawyers will argue he had no knowledge of the transactions into his accounts, according to documents submitted to the court.

They are seeking to portray him as a victim and blame financier Low Taek Jho -- a key figure in the scandal who has been charged in the United States and Malaysia -- as the mastermind.

Low is believed to have played an influential role in the operations of 1MDB, although he held no official role.

The financier, whose current whereabouts are unknown, maintains his innocence.

If he loses the appeal, Najib still has a final chance to challenge the conviction at Malaysia's top court.

Najib's conviction came even after his scandal-plagued party returned to power as part of a coalition following the collapse of the reformist administration that ousted him at the 2018 polls.

It has destabilised the country's ruling coalition, with Najib -- who is still an MP -- and other members of his party unhappy the charges were not dropped despite their support for the government.

The amounts involved in his first case are small compared with those in his second and most significant trial, which centres on allegations he illicitly obtained more than $500 million.

Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor -- notorious for her vast collection of handbags and jewellery -- was also arrested and put on trial for corruption following the 2018 elections.

Najib Razak 1MDB scandal corruption conviction

Malaysian ex-PM Najib starts appeal over 1MDB conviction

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters