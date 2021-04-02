ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rollercoaster ride continues on PSX: BRIndex100 drifts lower

Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note with low volumes.

BRIndex100 lost 26.28 points or 0.55 percent to close at 4,737.80 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,806.20 and intraday low of 4,728.53 points. Volumes stood at 288.467 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 465.48 points or 1.87 percent to close at 24,468.39 points with a turnover of 191.876 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 44,428.10 points, down 159.75 points or 0.36 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 313.508 million shares as compared to 443.904 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however emerged net buyers of shares worth $1.268 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 47 billion to Rs 7.845 trillion. Out of total 391 active scrips, 278 closed in negative and 102 in positive while the value of 11 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 30.343 million shares however lost Rs 0.40 to close at Rs 10.06 followed by TRG Pak that declined by Rs 10.06 to close at Rs 140.15 with 25.437 million shares. Service Industries and Gatron Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 84.05 and Rs 30.00 respectively to close at Rs 1204.73 and Rs 579.99 while Bata Pak and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 84.00 and Rs 56.34 respectively to close at Rs 1900.00 and Rs 981.66.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 68.91 points or 0.77 percent to close at 8,881.19 points with total turnover of 2.913 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 93.42 points or 1.34 percent to close at 6,884.56 points with 23.800 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 42.45 points or 0.49 percent to close at 8,556.12 points with 10.794 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 14.7 points or 0.27 percent to close at 5,533.99 points with 13.745 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,970.25 points, down 25.92 points or 0.65 percent with 17.222 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index plunged by 170.44 points or 4.57 percent to close at 3,562.27 points with 73.029 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the rollercoaster ride continued at the PSX, where the index made an intraday high and a low of plus 290 and minus 254 points to close at 44,428, down 160 points.

Total volume traded for the day was recorded at 314 million shares where top contributors were BYCO (down 3.8 percent), TRG (down 6.7 percent), GGL (up 7.5 percent), PTC (down 2.5 percent) and UNITY (down 3.3 percent).

Tech and Refineries sectors plummeted to close in the red belt due to the selling pressure where ATRL (down 7.1 percent) closed near limit down where NETSOL (down 7.5 percent) closed in the lower circuit. Moreover, SEARLE (up 4.9 percent) in the Pharma closed near the upper circuit as the company announced that it has successfully concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Livzon Mapharm Inc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 byco petroleum BRIndex30 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index Rollercoaster

Rollercoaster ride continues on PSX: BRIndex100 drifts lower

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

98 more die of Covid-19

Satta mafia’s designs thwarted, claims Shahzad

SBP’s reserves move up on IMF inflows

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.