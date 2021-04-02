Rollercoaster ride continues on PSX: BRIndex100 drifts lower

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note with low volumes.

BRIndex100 lost 26.28 points or 0.55 percent to close at 4,737.80 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,806.20 and intraday low of 4,728.53 points. Volumes stood at 288.467 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 465.48 points or 1.87 percent to close at 24,468.39 points with a turnover of 191.876 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 44,428.10 points, down 159.75 points or 0.36 percent. Trading activity remained low as daily volumes on the ready counter decreased to 313.508 million shares as compared to 443.904 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however emerged net buyers of shares worth $1.268 million. The market capitalization declined by Rs 47 billion to Rs 7.845 trillion. Out of total 391 active scrips, 278 closed in negative and 102 in positive while the value of 11 stocks remained unchanged.

Byco Petroleum was the volume leader with 30.343 million shares however lost Rs 0.40 to close at Rs 10.06 followed by TRG Pak that declined by Rs 10.06 to close at Rs 140.15 with 25.437 million shares. Service Industries and Gatron Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 84.05 and Rs 30.00 respectively to close at Rs 1204.73 and Rs 579.99 while Bata Pak and Philip Morris Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 84.00 and Rs 56.34 respectively to close at Rs 1900.00 and Rs 981.66.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 68.91 points or 0.77 percent to close at 8,881.19 points with total turnover of 2.913 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 93.42 points or 1.34 percent to close at 6,884.56 points with 23.800 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 42.45 points or 0.49 percent to close at 8,556.12 points with 10.794 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 14.7 points or 0.27 percent to close at 5,533.99 points with 13.745 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,970.25 points, down 25.92 points or 0.65 percent with 17.222 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index plunged by 170.44 points or 4.57 percent to close at 3,562.27 points with 73.029 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the rollercoaster ride continued at the PSX, where the index made an intraday high and a low of plus 290 and minus 254 points to close at 44,428, down 160 points.

Total volume traded for the day was recorded at 314 million shares where top contributors were BYCO (down 3.8 percent), TRG (down 6.7 percent), GGL (up 7.5 percent), PTC (down 2.5 percent) and UNITY (down 3.3 percent).

Tech and Refineries sectors plummeted to close in the red belt due to the selling pressure where ATRL (down 7.1 percent) closed near limit down where NETSOL (down 7.5 percent) closed in the lower circuit. Moreover, SEARLE (up 4.9 percent) in the Pharma closed near the upper circuit as the company announced that it has successfully concluded an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Livzon Mapharm Inc.

