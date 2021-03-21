Wheat sacks worth Rs16.5 million go missing in Thull

JACOBABAD: Wheat sacks worth Rs 16.5 million were found missing in a wheat godown in Thul city of district Jacobabad, PPI learnt Sunday.

According to a government information, Anti-Corruption Circle Office Jackabad Officer Hanif Ahmed Sarki, along with his team, raided a wheat warehouse Nazirpur Mehboob Rice Mill in Thull. The raid was carried out in the presence of Civil Judge Thal Ramzan Ahmed Kalhoro.

During the raid, sacks of wheat worth Rs 16.5 million were found missing in the godown. The anti-corruption Jackabad Circle has registered a case and launched an investigation.

Provincial Minister for Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said in a statement that the actions of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh against corrupt elements were commendable. He directed the officers of the department to continue cracking down on corruption at all levels.