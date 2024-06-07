AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 12:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sworn in for a third term on the evening of June 9, the spokesperson of the second largest party in his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) told Reuters.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 293 seats in the general election held over the last seven weeks.

Modi readies for third term after securing coalition

Modi will be only the second person after India’s independence hero and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to hold office for three consecutive terms.

