Pakistan

NAB summons Maryam Nawaz for questioning in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

  • The accountability bureau has asked Maryam to show up at the NAB Lahore office on March 26
  • The PML-N vice president will be questioned in light of the new evidence the bureau has received
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the accountability bureau has asked Maryam to show up at the NAB Lahore office on March 26. The PML-N vice president will be questioned in light of the new evidence the bureau has received.

Maryam is also facing money laundering charges.

Earlier, the LHC heard a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail.

NAB Prosecutor Faisal Bukhari told the court that the PML-N vice president is on bail in money laundering charges and is issuing statements against state institutions. He stated that Maryam is not cooperating with NAB in investigations and is not providing relevant documents required by the bureau for probe.

Meanwhile, levelling allegations against the government Maryam Nawaz said that she is not afraid of detention and threats. "I have been sent to jail two times before and not afraid to go prison the third time," she said.

She added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is in panic owing to due to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s increasing popularity.

The government is using NAB and other institutions against the opposition leaders and to quash their voices but the people will not let this happen, she said.

