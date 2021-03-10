ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX loses 531 points to close at 43,691 points

  • As many as 397 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 271 sustained losses.
APP 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 531.23 points, with negative change of 1.20 percent, closing at 43,691.68 points against 44,222.91 points on the last working day.

A total 363,243,348 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 492,314,221 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.143 billion against Rs23.429 billion previous day.

As many as 397 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 271 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,162,837 shares and price per share of Rs137.16, Unity Food Ltd with a volume of 25,040,513 and price per share of Rs28.87 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 19,176,000 and price per share of Rs22.84.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs37.43 per share, closing at Rs2170.28 while Colgate Palm increased by Rs36.82 per share closing at Rs2750.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs500 per share, closing at Rs9700 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the decrease of Rs69.75 per share, closing at Rs1500.15.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX loses 531 points to close at 43,691 points

ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10

Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks

Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK

Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance

PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters