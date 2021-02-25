ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
PSX gains 603 points to close at 45,965 points

  • As many as 416 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 286 of them recorded gain and 111 sustained losses.
APP 25 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, with positive change of 1.33 percent, closing at 45,965.63 points against 45,362.58 points on the last working day.

A total 468,970,739 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,503,875 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.261 billion against Rs26.248 billion previous day.

As many as 416 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 286 of them recorded gain and 111 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 36,199,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.88, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 34,599,000 and price per share of Rs10.04 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,172,359 and price per share of Rs32.04.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs488 per share, closing at Rs10200 while Nestle Pakistan shares increased by Rs54.62 per share closing at Rs6204.62.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs69.90 per share, closing at Rs1330 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs59 per share, closing at Rs1000.

