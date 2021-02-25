PSX gains 603 points to close at 45,965 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 603.05 points, with positive change of 1.33 percent, closing at 45,965.63 points against 45,362.58 points on the last working day.

A total 468,970,739 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,503,875 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.261 billion against Rs26.248 billion previous day.

As many as 416 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 286 of them recorded gain and 111 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 36,199,000 shares and price per share of Rs6.88, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 34,599,000 and price per share of Rs10.04 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 33,172,359 and price per share of Rs32.04.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs488 per share, closing at Rs10200 while Nestle Pakistan shares increased by Rs54.62 per share closing at Rs6204.62.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs69.90 per share, closing at Rs1330 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs59 per share, closing at Rs1000.