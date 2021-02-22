ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX remains positive: BRIndex-100 gains 67.2 points

Recorder Review 22 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive trend during the outgoing week on the back of fresh buying mainly by local investors.

BRIndex-100 gained 67.2 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,974.82 points. Average daily volumes stood at 520.235 million shares.

BRIndex-30 increased by 661.62 points to close at 25,790.43 points with average daily turnover of 334.580 million shares.

KSE-100 index surged by 419.29 points or 0.9 percent on week-on-week basis and closed at 46,227.65 points. Trading activities however remained thin as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 19.0 percent to 595.02 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 734.42 million shares. Average daily trading value declined by 5.6 percent to Rs 25.36 billion.

The foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $0.57 million together with Insurance Companies (net sell of $9.06 million) and Banks (net sell of $1.05 million) which was mainly absorbed by Companies (net buy of $5.53 million) and Individuals (net buy of $4.88 million). Total market capitalization increased by Rs 75 billion to Rs 8.316 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the KSE-100 index remained volatile during the outgoing week, closing at 46,228 points, gaining 420 points or 0.92 percent on week-on-week basis, in continuance of last week’s momentum, and as a result of staff-level agreement with IMF for release of $500 million in funds.

Nevertheless, sectoral profit taking by investors kept the index under pressure for the rest of the week.

Amongst major sectors, Technology led the pack with a gain of (up 10.3 percent) followed by Refinery (up 7.0 percent), Engineering (up 4.9 percent) and Automobile Parts & Accessories (up 4.3 percent).

Top performers for the week were STJT (up 17.6 percent), TRG (up 16.6 percent), GATI (up 16.0 percent), MTL (up 15.4 percent) and BYCO (up 10.6 percent) whereas laggards were HBL (down 7.3 percent), ATLH (down 6.9 percent), FABL (down 5.5 percent), AGIL (down 5.2 percent) and MEBL (down 4.2 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said it was a bit of a rollercoaster ride at the local bourse this week, as the index started off positively in the initial trading sessions, before witnessing a sharp correction and ending the week with a flattish Friday.

Cumulatively, the KSE100 index nudged high by 0.9 percent on WoW to a level of 46,227. Although activity was 19 percent lower this week with daily volumes averaging at 595 million shares per day, these were still well above year-to-date FY21 daily average of 486 million shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 index BRIndex 100 BRIndex 30

PSX remains positive: BRIndex-100 gains 67.2 points

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Israel to link Leviathan gas field to Egypt LNG plants

Iran says talks with IAEA chief ‘fruitful’ as deadline looms

United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

At least two killed, five hurt in powerful Kabul blast

Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.