Pakistan, Egypt agree to strengthen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, promote mutual contacts and work on a common roadmap.

He made these remarks after his meetings with Egyptian leadership during his ongoing visit to Cairo. The Foreign Minister said his meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry had been quite fruitful.

The Minister said he apprised the Egyptian leadership about Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy and the rising remittances.