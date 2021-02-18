Pakistan
Pakistan, Egypt agree to strengthen bilateral relations
18 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, promote mutual contacts and work on a common roadmap.
He made these remarks after his meetings with Egyptian leadership during his ongoing visit to Cairo. The Foreign Minister said his meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry had been quite fruitful.
The Minister said he apprised the Egyptian leadership about Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy and the rising remittances.
