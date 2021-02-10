ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021
Chelsea boss Tuchel sings Kante's praises ahead of Barnsley trip

Reuters 10 Feb 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday said he was "humbled" to coach midfielder N'Golo Kante and that the Frenchman would be a part of his plans this season.

Kante, 29, has made just two substitute appearances since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager last month, but he will start in Thursday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Championship (second-tier) side Barnsley.

"I think N'Golo fits into any manager's plans on the planet," Tuchel told reporters. "I was desperate to have him in my teams (in the past).

"To see the guy live, to see how he works, how humble he is, the quality he gives to the team. I am so humbled to be his coach. He will start tomorrow.

"I'm not concerned about any more injuries... we can manage his minutes and workload. I am not concerned about his quality. What I see on the pitch, it's everything I expected and I expected a lot because I am a huge fan of him."

Thursday's game will provide Tuchel with his first taste of the FA Cup but the German is already aware of the competition's significance.

"It would be huge to win. It's one of the most prestigious cups in the world and played at Wembley," Tuchel said. "Even as a little boy in Germany, with no internet or sports channels, you knew the word Wembley. It's a big, big game to play in."

Tuchel said Hakim Ziyech, who has not featured in Chelsea's last three matches, would start against Barnsley but Thiago Silva is set to miss out as he continues to nurse a muscle injury.

