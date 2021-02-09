Agriculture to play key role in development of Sindh: Khuhro

HYDERABAD: Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Advisor to CM for Universities and Boards, said that agriculture has a key role to play in the development of Sindh. The more agriculture develops, the more the province will develop.

During his visit at Sindh Agriculture University he said that the government of Sindh is keen on development of agriculture and livestock sector, and we want joint research with SAU on various projects in the agricultural sector.

He said that there are more opportunities for meat export in different countries of the world. In this context, the Sindh Agricultural University should expand its existing slaughter house in a modern way and start training programs on freshness, packaging and export of meat, so that farmers can benefit financially.

He said that better crop preparation can be achieved with better land preparation, proper water management and use of agricultural technology.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, said that the SAU is focusing on agriculture and animal research and at the same time fulfilling its teaching responsibilities. He said research is being done to provide certified seeds, preserve indigenous and hereditary breeds of cattle. He further said that the SAU plays an important role in many agricultural and livestock sectors in Sindh and the country and is providing them trained manpower and experts. He said that the university is working on the expansion of new varieties, keeping in view the climate change. He said that the university is facing financial problems; various projects are underway to deal with it. The Government of Sindh is also expected to support this institution to make SAU one of the top universities in the country.

Dean Dr Qammaruddin Chachar, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Aijaz Khonharo, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Altaf Sial, Dr Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar and other heads of various teaching and administrative departments were also present. Nisar Khuhro also visited IT Center and Slaughter House at AH&VS Faculty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021