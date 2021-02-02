Govt to facilitate cotton growers: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the government will provide every facility to cotton growers as the increase in the cotton crop will help produce job opportunities along with increasing exports.

Talking to the president of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry K. Jalaluddin Rumi, the CM appreciated the efforts of the traders’ community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman. It was decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Dabar Sakhi Sarwar.

The CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that serving the hoi polloi and providing food to the destitute strata is a worth-following blessed way of life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The government is establishing almonries, along with shelter homes, and a system was being devised so that no one may sleep hungry, he said.

Jalaluddin Rumi also apprised the CM about the problems of cotton growers and the CM assured that good quality cottonseed will be provided for a good crop in South Punjab, especially DG Khan Division.

Moreover, talking to parliamentarians, the CM maintained the so-called politics of holding long marches and resignations has ended in a fiasco. I have already pointed out that these elements have no courage to resign or to hold a long march as those involved in the quagmire of corruption could raise only hollow slogans, he said.

The CM said the PTI-led government is in constant contact with the parliamentarians and public problems are being solved in consultation with public representatives.

