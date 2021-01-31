CBOT corn futures firm on export demand

ANL
33.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC
16.10
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL
25.59
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN
106.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP
9.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO
9.89
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC
121.71
Increased By
▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL
48.40
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL
25.09
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL
27.85
Increased By
▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL
18.65
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL
14.62
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC
88.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL
7.28
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL
30.80
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO
41.99
Increased By
▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL
4.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM
15.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF
46.43
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL
41.33
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL
13.30
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER
11.80
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL
92.76
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL
26.90
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC
9.15
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.64
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP
43.91
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG
127.21
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY
35.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL
1.12
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
