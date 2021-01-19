Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
19 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 18, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (-) 4,836.37
High: 4,872.14
Low: 4,829.04
Net Change: (-) 18.05
Volume ('000): 481,037
Value ('000): 18,639,158
Makt Cap 1,377,910,138,917
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,602.44
NET CH. (-) 27.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,239.94
NET CH. (-) 44.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,518.57
NET CH. (+) 19.13
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,693.63
NET CH. (-) 23.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,195.89
NET CH. (-) 86.03
------------------------------------
As on: 18-January-2021
====================================
