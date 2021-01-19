KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 18, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (-) 4,836.37 High: 4,872.14 Low: 4,829.04 Net Change: (-) 18.05 Volume ('000): 481,037 Value ('000): 18,639,158 Makt Cap 1,377,910,138,917 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,602.44 NET CH. (-) 27.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,239.94 NET CH. (-) 44.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,518.57 NET CH. (+) 19.13 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,693.63 NET CH. (-) 23.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,195.89 NET CH. (-) 86.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-January-2021 ====================================

