Pakistan

PPP decides to approach courts against PTI ‘corruption’

Naveed Butt 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to approach courts against the corruption of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PPP has claimed that Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan holds an investor’s Iqama of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but has not declared the amount of his investment there.

The PPP Secretary Information, Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed these views while addressing at a news conference at Media Office Islamabad on Saturday.

Palwasha Khan, Nazir Dhoki, and Capt Wasif (retd) were also present on the occasion.

Kundi has strongly condemned the speech of Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan on Friday in the Senate.

He said that it is ironic that a person like Omar Ayub is levelling baseless allegations on the past government, who (Omar) has been a part of most of the governments in the past.

He said that he (Omar Ayub) started his career from the PML-N and then joined PML-Q and General Musharraf, and now was in the PTI.

He said that Omar Ayub holds an investor’s Iqama of the United Arab Emirates but has not declared the amount of his investment there.

The PPP information secretary said that a former member National Assembly Babar Nawaz has also registered a case of concealment of assets against Omar Ayub Khan.

He said that the historic power breakdown recently occurred due to the incapability of Omar Ayub Khan.

Many parts of the country are still experiencing power load shedding up to 18 hours, he said.

Faisal Karim Kundi warned Omar Ayub that if he starts personal attacks then we reserve the right to respond in kind.

“Omar Ayub does not answer the questions about his own corruption but makes tall claims in the Parliament.”

He said that the 200 experts which were claimed by the “selected” Imran Khan were nowhere to be seen, and the economy of the country was going downhill.

“The BRT project which was initially of 29 billion rupees has exceeded 100 billion rupees. Imran Khan had claimed that he will bring respect to the green passport but just yesterday a national carrier was impounded in Malaysia and Pakistan became a laughing stock in the world.”

Palwasha Khan said that Omar Ayub was criticising the PPP because he was not allowed to join the PPP.

She said that Imran Khan needlessly brings army into politics as just on Friday he declared that army was a nursery of politicians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Omar Ayub Khan PTI corruption Iqama BRT PML (N) Faisal Karim Kundi Palwasha Khan Nazir Dhoki Capt Wasif (retd) PML (Q) Babar Nawaz

