NITL assigned AM1 by VIS

KARACHI: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has achieved the highest asset manager rating of AM1 by accredited rating agency, VIS. This is the top quality asset management rating for asset management companies. The AM-1 rating reflects the high standards of governance, management, product innovation and customer focus being relentlessly pursued by NITL. While expressing his satisfaction, Managing Director NITL, Adnan Afridi said that "This achievement shows our commitment to invest in best practices and technology to enable superior customer service while maintaining competitive risk-adjusted returns."-PR

