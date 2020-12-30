TRDP launches programme to fight Covid-19

HYDERABAD: With the surge in Covid-19 cases, both in numbers and the severity and increased probability in both urban and rural areas, Thardeep Rural Development Program (TRDP) in collaboration with Concern Worldwide and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) launched response to cope with pandemic and its agility.

Speaking at launching ceremony at quarantine centre Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch Commissioner Hyderabad said that Hyderabad receives patients from all over Sindh due its unique positioning as a gateway. With surge in COVID-19 cases both the testing and high dependency capacity in Hyderabad has been enhanced. He thanked TRDP for provision of protective equipment to public health facilities and hoped that frontline workers would receive vaccine on priority.

Dr. Abdul Sattar Chandio, Deputy Director General, Health Sindh said presently prevention is the only option of protection from the pandemic. He said by providing protective equipment to frontline workers, the spread and transmission of the pandemic can be effectively managed.

Allah Nawaz Samoo, CEO, TRDP said the purpose of the initiative is to support public service providers including frontlines health workers to ensure safety and protection while rendering services to cope with COVD-19. This initiative comprises three-pronged strategy; sensitization and mobilization of the communities to observe preventative measures, provision of Personal protective Equipment to the front-line responders including Health facilitators, health workers, and health facilities, and to strengthen collaboration and coordination between public and private sectors to take timely action.

He said, TRDP is consistently educating the people through mass media and other available resources by adopting the three basic three WS principal - (wear a mask, walking in distance, and washing hands).

