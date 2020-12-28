AVN 91.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
BOP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 151.24 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.32%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.94%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
FCCL 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.01%)
HASCOL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
JSCL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.53%)
KAPCO 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.87%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.24%)
OGDC 105.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
PIOC 106.50 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (5.33%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
PPL 90.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
PSO 215.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-0.91%)
SNGP 43.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.84%)
TRG 83.06 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.56%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.04%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By ▲ 38.36 (0.84%)
BR30 23,192 Increased By ▲ 300.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 43,674 Increased By ▲ 257.51 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,213 Increased By ▲ 115.61 (0.64%)
PSX stays bullish, gains 257 points to close at 43,674 points

  • As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 154 sustained losses.
APP 28 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 257.51 points, with positive change of 0.59 percent, closing at 43,674.28 points against 43,416.77 points on the last working day.

A total 463,412,081 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 570,583,163 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.18.892 billion against Rs. 25.513 billion previous day.

As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 154 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 47,200,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.81, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 31,869,000 and price per share of Rs.28.51 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 25,870,000 and price per share of Rs. 78.42.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs.63.99 per share, closing at Rs.980 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs.30 per share, closing at Rs. 1530.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.55 per share, closing at Rs.2900 whereas Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs.35.34 per share closing at Rs. 500.01.

PSX stays bullish, gains 257 points to close at 43,674 points

