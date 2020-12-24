AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel announces third nationwide virus lockdown

  • In a population of nine million, Israel has now confirmed 385,022 coronavirus cases, 3,150 of them fatal.
AFP 24 Dec 2020

JERUSALEM: Israel announced Thursday that it will impose a nationwide lockdown from next week, its third of the Covid-19 pandemic, just days after it began vaccinations against the virus.

"A general lockdown will be imposed from 17:00 (1500 GMT) on Sunday for two weeks," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"There is an option to extend the lockdown for an additional two weeks, unless the basic reproduction number (for the virus) falls below 1 and the number of new cases per day falls below 1,000."

Israelis will be barred from travelling more than one kilometre (1,000 yards or so) from their homes and businesses will be closed except for deliveries.

Exceptions will be made for those travelling for vaccinations and schools will remain partially open for some age groups.

The new lockdown comes after a sharp rebound in the infection rate since the last lockdown in September, when the per capita infection rate was among the highest in the world.

In a population of nine million, Israel has now confirmed 385,022 coronavirus cases, 3,150 of them fatal.

Israel launched a nationwide inoculation programme on Monday after receiving a first consignment of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

On Wednesday, the health ministry confirmed four cases of a new strain of Covid-19 that emerged in southern England and that British health officials believe spreads faster.

In response, Israel this week banned foreign nationals arriving from Britain, Denmark or South Africa, where a separate new strain has emerged.

It also imposed a mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad.

Coronavirus lockdown pandemic COVID 19

Israel announces third nationwide virus lockdown

Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters