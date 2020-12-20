Capital witnesses upward trend in street crimes despite tall claims

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the tall claims of the federal capital police, street crimes witnessed an upward trend in the city as over 13 cases of various kinds of theft, and 10 cases of carjacking were reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city’s various police stations registered 13 cases of different kinds of theft including robbery and dacoity, snatching at gunpoint, and motor vehicle theft, stolen or snatched from the various localities of the heavily guarded capital city.

The police also registered two cases of murder and over two cases of kidnapping during the last week.

In the same period, most favourite areas for criminal gangs were within the limits of Koral, Golra, Ramna, Industrial Area, Margalla, Sabzi Mandi, and Lohi Bher police stations.

During the last week, Koral Police Station registered two cases of auto theft and one case each of robbery and dacoity.

Maqsood Ahmed informed the Koral Police Station that three unidentified armed persons entered into his shop, and looted cash and mobile phone worth Rs110,000 at gunpoint.

Another, Shafqat Ali lodged a complaint with Koral Police Station that two unknown persons stole two dogs from his farmhouse worth Rs 200,000.

Carjackers stole a bike bearing registration number BDM-958 belonging to Habib worth Rs 10,000, and lifted a car bearing registration number LWD-3676 belonging to Muhammad Fareed worth Rs 400,000 from the jurisdiction of Koral police station.

In the period under review, Golra police station registered two cases each of robbery and one case of kidnapping.

S K informed Golra police station that unknown accused had kidnapped his sister.

Malik Javed lodged a complaint with Golra police station that unknown robbers stole cash, gold ornament worth Rs 200,000 from his house.

Another Taanveer registered a complaint with Golra police station that unidentified robbers stole cash and gold ornament worth Rs 250,000 from his house.

Car lifters stole two vehicles and dacoits looted a house in the limits of Ramna police station.

Sher Muhammad lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that three unidentified armed persons barged into his house, and snatched cash and gold ornament at gunpoint.

Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration AGS-621 belonging to Haizer Hayat, and lifted a bike bearing registration number AAN-525 worth Rs120,000 from the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

Similarly, Industrial Area police station registered one case each of dacoity, snatching, and auto theft.

Hafizur Rehman registered a complaint with the Industrial area police station that three unidentified persons broke into his shop, and snatched cash Rs 200,000 at gunpoint.

