Business & Finance
Greek industrial output drops 3.7pc y/y in October
10 Dec 2020
ATHENS: Greek industrial output fell 3.7pc in October compared to the same month last year, after a downwardly revised 2.1pc drop in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 3.1pc from the same month in 2019, while electricity supply declined 7.2pc as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.
Greek industrial output drops 3.7pc y/y in October
