SC acquits man in child rape, murder case after 14 years

The Supreme Court (SC) acquitted on Monday Khadim Hussain who was in prison for 14 years.

The Shariat Appellate Bench of the SC headed by Justice Mushir Alam acquitted Hussain over lack of evidence against him, Express Tribune reported. His counsel told the court that his client was not named in the FIR and that evidence was forged against him after his arrest.

The SC said that the prosecution failed to prove the case and acquitted Hussain.

Hussain was accused of kidnapping, murdering, and raping a 10-year-old in 2006. The child's body was found within the jurisdiction of the Golrah Sharif police station and medical examination confirmed that the child was raped and then murdered.

Hussain was sentenced to death by a trial court, the judgment of which was upheld by the Islamabad High Court.