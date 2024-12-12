Minister seeks presentation on Discos’ sell-off plan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Power to arrange a comprehensive presentation of ongoing process on privatisation of power distribution companies (DISCOs) while chairing a meeting of the Privatization Commission Board.

Key decisions, recommendations, and important matters were approved at the 228th meeting of the PC Board. Technical matters of projects presented for privatisation, the appointment of financial advisors, and other policy matters were discussed in the meeting.

The privatisation minister directed to take on board reputable consulting firms for the privatisation process.

The meeting also deliberated on the appointment of financial advisors for various public sector enterprises (PSEs) presented for privatisation.

Aleem Khan directed to expedite the pace of work on all privatisation projects.

He further emphasised that all privatisation matters should be completed transparently and expeditiously.

