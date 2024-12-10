AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Print 2024-12-10

Limiting value to $1,200: FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Sohail Sarfraz Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 03:56pm

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to tighten baggage rules to check misuse of this facility by commercial ‘khapias’ and any goods including mobile phones above value of US$1,200, brought under baggage, by one passenger would be out rightly confiscated.

The objective is to discourage the use of baggage facility for smuggling.

The FBR has introduced draft amendment in the Baggage Rules, 2006 through an S.R.O. 214(1)2024 issued here on Monday.

Curbing misuse of scheme: Customs asks FBR to introduce new baggage rules for expats

The draft notification has been issued to seek comments from the stakeholders and a final notification shall be issued after seven days.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR has proposed that one used mobile phone can be brought by the incoming passenger that is in his personal use and it shall be subject to payment of duty and taxes, if not already paid.

The second phone could be released on payment of duties and taxes. Any quantity exceeding one phone, other than the one in personal use of the passenger, would not be cleared on payment of duty and fine and would be out rightly confiscated.

The limit of US$1200 would be applicable for all other items brought by the incoming passengers under the baggage facility. The value of goods brought under the baggage regime by one passenger must be below the value of US$1200.

In this regard, any goods brought into Pakistan under the baggage facility, exceeding value of US$1,200 would be out rightly confiscated.

According to the notification, the “commercial quantity” means a quantity of goods imported prima facie for trading or pecuniary gain and not for personal use or gift, the value of which exceeds US$1,200 and in case of mobile phones quantity exceeding one phone other than the one in personal use of the passenger.

Previously, specific value of commercial quality of US$1200 was not defined in the baggage rules.

About the treatment of goods brought in commercial quantity, the goods brought in commercial quantity shall not be released on payment of duty, taxes and redemption fine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs FBR passengers Mobile phones goods baggage rules Baggage Rules, 2006 duty and taxes baggage goods value

Comments

200 characters
Aizaz Dec 10, 2024 08:16am
All the rules and regulations on personal baggage are for ordinary travellers. These will not be applicable on ruling and elite class
Recommended (0)
Dr K Azeem Dec 10, 2024 09:13am
Another noose of the government on the neck of common citizens. Instead of cutting their own lavish-ism, they are bent to curtail the population by any means they can come up with a passive awaam !
Recommended (0)
NXT Dec 10, 2024 09:34am
What of the just reported cement/coal abuse?
Recommended (0)
Qasim Dec 10, 2024 04:41pm
Customs officials have been crying because they didn't have any avenue of corruption. This law is to facilitate corruption for these individuals.
Recommended (0)

