FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has closed one sugar mill in Sindh, as the track-and-trace system and “hopper solution” were not working properly at the manufacturing premises of the said mill.

One production line has been closed as the system was not operating accurately. “Hopper solution” in fully automated mode was implemented in all the sugar mills to monitor the sugar production. It is yet not clear whether the track-and-trace system was functioning without any errors at this mill and whether the mill has resumed its operations, sources said.

Sources told Business Recorder that the FBR had deputed Inland Revenue (IR) officials at all sugar mills across the country to monitor production, sales, and stocks of the commodity during crushing season.

The officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) have been posted to monitor the production, sale, and stock position of sugar under section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, at the manufacturing/ business premises. The crushing season of sugar starts in November and ends in March and earlier, the government relied on the industry’s statistics for sugar production.

However, after the introduction of the Track and Trace system, the FBR is getting real-time data on the sugar production of each sugar mill. It was decided and agreed that all sugar mills will install the IP-based CCTV cameras solution to monitor the operations/production of sugar mills and provide access of the recording stored in network video recorders (NVRs) to the FBR.

The cameras will monitor the production process and stockpiling of sugar, ensuring GST payments are made and price hikes are prevented.

