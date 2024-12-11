Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan is likely to get a go-ahead from British aviation authorities to resume flight operations by first quarter of 2025.

Talking to Business Recorder, Nadir Shafi Dar, DG, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed that British aviation officials would conduct a crucial inspection visit to Pakistan in January 2025. Prior to this, both parties are scheduled for an online meeting in the third week of December 2024.

“The officials from the Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority UK will visit in the third week of January, 2025,” Dar said and expressed optimism about receiving operational clearance within weeks of their assessment.

“The evaluation will follow similar criteria to the recent European Union assessment, which yielded positive results. These favorable outcomes have strengthened Pakistan’s position for resuming UK flight operations within the next few months, Dar said.

Before the suspension, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 21 weekly flights to the UK, including 10 to London, 9 to Manchester, and 2 to Birmingham. PIA officials anticipated a significant boost in revenue once services to Europe and the UK resume.

The potential resumption could substantially improve the connectivity for Pakistani passengers, traveling to UK and Europe.

