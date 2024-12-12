AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Markets

2024-12-12

Oil prices rise

Reuters
12 Dec, 2024

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after the European Union agreed an additional round of sanctions threatening Russian oil flows, while a larger-than-expected build in US fuel stockpiles last week capped the gains.

Brent crude futures were up 88 cents, or 1.22%, to $73.07 a barrel by 11:22 a.m. ET. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.09, or 1.59%, to $69.68.

European Union ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to a 15th package of sanctions on Russia over its war against Ukraine, the Hungarian EU presidency said.

“I welcome the adoption of our 15th package of sanctions, targeting in particular Russia’s shadow fleet”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

The “shadow fleet” has aided Russia in bypassing the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the G7 on Russian seaborne crude oil in 2022, and has helped keep Russian oil flowing.

US crude futures rose more than $1 per barrel after the sanctions were announced. “The renewed seriousness about clamping down on flows here is potentially supportive, and is offsetting the traditional demand metric that we have been focusing on,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Curbing price gains on Wednesday, gasoline and distillate inventories rose by more than-expected last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, weighing on crude prices. Meanwhile, producers’ group OPEC cut its forecasts for demand growth in 2024 and 2025 for the fifth straight month on Wednesday and by the largest amount yet.

