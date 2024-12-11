AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.33%)
BOP 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.31%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.97%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
FFL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.06%)
HUBC 119.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.12%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.26%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
PPL 179.89 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.34%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.45%)
PTC 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.48%)
SEARL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.63%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.46%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,735 Increased By 211.9 (1.84%)
BR30 36,304 Increased By 753.8 (2.12%)
KSE100 110,783 Increased By 1886.6 (1.73%)
KSE30 34,393 Increased By 584.5 (1.73%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields trapped in narrow range before inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 11:20am

MUMBAI: The movement in Indian government bond yields was curtailed in early deals on Wednesday, as market participants await inflation data for the world’s largest economy as well as locally for further cues on interest rates.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7161% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7073%.

“Even though a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week is largely expected, if the inflation print is above estimates, it could derail the rate-cut trajectory for 2025 and hence, the data is very crucial,” a trader with a private bank said.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data is due after Indian market hours and a Reuters poll projects inflation to have risen 2.7% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month in November.

The 10-year U.S. yield rose overnight and was around 4.23% in Asia hours.

The odds of a 25 basis point U.S. rate cut are currently at 85%, compared to 72% last week. The Fed, whose policy decision is due next Wednesday, has already cut rates by 75 bps since September.

Indian bond yields seen down as Fed rate cut bets, new central bank head to aid sentiment

India’s CPI data is due on Thursday, with a Reuters poll predicting retail inflation likely slowed to 5.53% in November from 6.21% in October as the arrival of fresh produce to markets moderated soaring vegetable prices.

Market sentiment was supported as bets that the Reserve Bank of India will cut rates rose after India appointed Sanjay Malhotra as its new central bank governor, effective Wednesday.

Most brokerages now anticipate the RBI will start its monetary policy easing cycle with a 25 bps rate cut in February.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will raise 370 billion rupees ($4.36 billion) through bond sales, including 220 billion rupees of the benchmark paper, on Friday. The RBI will also auction treasury bills worth 190 billion rupees later in the day.

India bond Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields trapped in narrow range before inflation data

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

Read more stories