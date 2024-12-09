AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024
Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

  • Buying spree continues despite pressure in banking sector
BR Web Desk Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 05:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After an initial selling spree, buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling near the 110,000 level, a new record high, on Monday.

Earlier in the session, the benchmark index lost over 1,000 points amid selling driven by the banking sector.

However, the market managed to brush off the negative sentiments, hitting an intra-day high of 110,358.85.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 109,970.38, an increase of 916.43 points or 0.84%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assembler, cement, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, and OMCs. Meanwhile, the banking sector remained under selling pressure.

Index-heavy stocks including ENGRO, OGDC, MARI, PPL, PSO SSGC, SNGP and HUBCO traded in the green.

Market analysts have attributed the ongoing upward momentum to improved macroeconomic indicators including a decline in the inflation rate, which dropped to 4.9% in November, and expectations of a further interest rate cut by the central bank.

On the other hand, the downturn trend in the banking sector was due to the government’s decision to form a high-level committee to resolve the issue of Advances to Deposit Ratio (ADR) in the banking sector, said experts.

“Uncertainty regarding the alternative mechanism the committee might propose is weighing on investor sentiment,” Sana Tawfik, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder earlier.

Under the Terms of References (ToRs), the committee shall review the existing legal framework of fiscal measures related to ADR of the banking sector. It would also deliberate on alternate fiscal schemes to tax bank profits accrued from investment in government securities.

During the previous week, PSX continued its record-breaking trend and hit new historic levels with impressive gains and high trading activities on the back of strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support on expectations of further decline in interest rate after declining inflation in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 7,696.63 points or 7.6% on a week-on-week basis and closed at 109,053.95.

Globally, Asian shares struggled with a slide in South Korea on Monday ahead of a packed week of central bank meetings that should see borrowing costs take a step lower, while US inflation data are the last hurdle to further policy easing there.

Chinese figures out on Monday showed the consumer price index fell a surprisingly large 0.6% in November, pulling annual inflation down to just 0.2% and underlining the need for more drastic policy stimulus.

Political tumult in France and South Korea was joined by the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, which complicated an already fraught situation in the Middle East.

Still, the mood was generally upbeat after US November payrolls showed enough of a recovery to assuage concerns of a slowdown, but not so much as to forestall a rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week.

The US consumer price report is out Wednesday and the core is seen holding at 3.3% for November, which should be no impediment to an easing.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the currency settled at 277.98, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,597.87 million from 1,697.84 million on Friday.

However, the value of shares rose to Rs60.25 billion from Rs57.49 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 164.51 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 161.91 million shares, and Cnergyico PK with 113.02 million shares.

Shares of 467 companies were traded on Monday, of which 278 registered an increase, 158 recorded a fall, while 31 remained unchanged.

