AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-10

Social impact financing: PM panel outlines key priorities

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Committee on Social Impact Financing, outlined key priorities including developing a policy and regulatory framework, addressing legal and financial challenges to drive social impact, enhance financial inclusion and uplift marginalised communities.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the committee meeting which focused on advancing innovative financial solutions.

The finance minister highlighted the government’s role in establishing a robust policy and regulatory framework for social impact financing, emphasising that the private sector would lead implementation efforts. “The private sector has already been doing an outstanding job in this domain, and we must focus on creating an enabling environment rather than establishing yet another government institution. This aligns with the government’s rightsizing objectives,” he said.

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

He stressed the importance of moving beyond charity to broader impact financing. “Transparency from philanthropy to the end beneficiaries is essential. Digital solutions must be integrated to ensure efficient systems, while accountability and impact evaluation will build trust and credibility among stakeholders,” he added. The discussions centered on key priorities: (i) developing a policy and regulatory framework to connect philanthropic contributions, including Sadqaat and Zakat, with the underserved segments of society; (ii) mobilizing philanthropic capital to achieve tangible and sustainable social outcomes; (iii) addressing legal, financial, and regulatory challenges to create an enabling environment for impact financing; (iv) enhancing financial inclusion while adhering to religious principles; (v) identifying and mitigating risks to safeguard social impact investments, and (vi) promoting digitalisation and impact evaluation to strengthen accountability mechanisms.

The participants shared insights on blended financing models, public-private partnerships, and fostering microfinance initiatives. Proposals were made to ensure a comprehensive regulatory framework that encourages private sector innovation and safeguards investments.

The finance minister appreciated the commitment and contributions of all stakeholders and directed accelerated efforts to finalise the proposed policy framework. He reiterated the government’s resolve to support initiatives that foster inclusive growth, sustainable development, and community welfare while empowering the private sector to take the lead in driving meaningful social impact.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of stakeholders from the public and private sectors, both in person and virtually, including Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Parvez Malik, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman SECP, President Pakistan Banks’ Association, MD Pakistan Bait ul Mal, MD State Life Insurance Corporation, Kamran Shams (CEO, Akhuwat Foundation), Dr Waqas ul Hassan (CEO, Karandaaz Pakistan), Dr Fatima Khushnood (CEO, Pakistan Environment Trust), Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh (Team Leader, FCDO REMIT Program), Shahid Aziz (CEO, Interloop Asset Management), Rashid Bajwa (CEO, National Rural Support Programme), and Secretaries of Social Sector and Poverty Alleviation Division, Law and Justice Division, Finance Division, along with senior officers from relevant ministries and departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

private sector finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif Social Protection financial inclusion Social impact financing

Comments

200 characters

Social impact financing: PM panel outlines key priorities

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories