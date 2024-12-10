Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed arraigned on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’ among others, says ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Tuesday that Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retd) was formally arraigned on charges of engaging “in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s)”.

In a statement, the ISPR said that the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) was initiated against the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief on August 12, 2024.

“During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading up to multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” the military’s media wing said.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law, added the statement.

In August this year, the ISPR announced that Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed (retd) was taken into military custody and the process of field court martial initiated against the former spy master.

“Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd),” the military’s media wing had then said in a press statement.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established.”

Background

Faiz Hameed was exonerated by a commission of inquiry established to investigate the Faizabad Dharna case earlier this year.

In November 2017, political parties including Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan protested and held a sit-in for nearly three weeks at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange.

The protest ended after the protesting parties and the government reached an agreement.

The agreement was also reportedly signed by Hameed.