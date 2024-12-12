Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a notable gain on Thursday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs282,800 after a single-day increase of Rs2,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs242,455 after it registered an increase of Rs1,971, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,716 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $23 during the day.

Silver rates remained stable at Rs3,450 per tola.