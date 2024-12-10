AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-10

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Muhammad Ali Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly halted investigations into an alleged Rs. 11 billion tax fraud case involving a prominent cement manufacturer, following the transfer of key investigating officers from the Internal Audit department.

The investigation, which had recently expanded to include three more cement companies, abruptly stopped after the FBR transferred all officers involved in the case to different cities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The case initially gained momentum when investigators claimed to have recovered Rs. 1 billion from the primary accused cement company under investigation. This success prompted the Directorate of Internal Audit to broaden its scope, requesting the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi to initiate an audit of three more cement manufacturers.

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

The alleged fraud involved a sophisticated scheme where companies claimed input tax adjustments based on fake coal purchase invoices. The investigation revealed a complex chain of fraudulent transactions among 12 companies, all of which were previously blacklisted by various Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) across Pakistan.

Moreover, the documents said that they exploited the “active” status on FBR’s portal to lend credibility to their operations and used “withholding adjustments” and “fake credit notes” to generate fraudulent input tax claims.

Since December 26, 2023, the cement manufacturers have been given multiple opportunities to provide documentation supporting their claims, including purchase invoices, weight receipts, delivery challans, and bank payment proofs. However, they have failed to produce the required evidence, particularly documentation showing the utilisation of imported coal in their manufacturing process.

The case violates Section 73 of the Sales Tax Act, of 1990, which mandates all payments to be made through proper banking channels. Despite the serious nature of these allegations and initial progress in the investigation, sources confirm that the case has reportedly been shelved without any official explanation.

The sudden transfer of investigating officers and suspension of the probe has raised questions about the transparency of the investigation process and the influence of powerful industry players in regulatory matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR Audit Sales Tax Act 1990 cement manufacturer RTOs LTO Karachi FBR officers cement makers tax fraud case cement companies fake coal purchase invoices

Comments

200 characters

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories