Committee to probe ex-minister Sarwar’s statement in 2020 regarding pilot licences

The federal cabinet on Thursday approved formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate a statement made by former Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar regarding pilots licences in the country, which allegedly led to a ban on the Pak­istan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the European Union, United Kingdom, and the United States.

In 2020, following a tragic plane crash in Karachi which led to the killing of 99 people, Sarwar claimed in parliament that 150 pilots working for the national carrier had “dubious licences”. The ex-minister’s statement is blamed for a later ban on PIA flights to Europe, UK, and US.

On Thursday, the cabinet was informed that the statement made by the former federal minister regarding PIA pilots was “irresponsible and exaggerated”, which not only “severely damaged the country’s and the national airline’s reputation” but also caused “significant financial losses”, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The cabinet then “approved the formation of a fact-finding committee to review the statement, determine the motives behind the exaggeration, and assess the financial losses incurred by PIA and the national treasury,” PMO statement read.

The development comes after the PIA resumed flight operations between Islamabad and Paris earlier this month, following the European Union’s removal of restrictions on the carrier after four years.

The decision came a year after the visit of the EASA team, and the European Commission to Pakistan.

The ban cost the airline an annual revenue of nearly Rs40 billion ($143.73 million), Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik informed the National Assembly in June, 2024.

Meanwhile, clearance to fly in Britain and the United States remains pending.

The government plans to privatise the PIA, but its efforts fell flat when it received only a single offer, well below its asking price.

However, the government has announced to initiate a fresh process for the privatisation of the national carrier.