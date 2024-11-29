EASA ban on PIA flights to Europe lifted, says Khawaja Asif

The European Commission and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted the suspension on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and also issued authorisation to Airblue flights to Europe, Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif said on Friday.

With the development, the nation can once again travel directly to European destinations using the national flag carrier, confirmed PIA separately in a statement.

“It is made possible due to the complete focus of the Aviation Ministry to strengthen PCAA and ensure safety oversight in line with ICAO standards,” Asif said in a post on X.

The decision comes after a year of the visit of a team of EASA and the European Commission to Pakistan. They reviewed measures taken by the PCAA regarding issues of pilot licences, airworthiness and flight safety.

In his tweet, Asif hailed the government’s significant measures to strengthen PCAA including the enactment of the PCAA Act, smooth segregation of regulators and service providers, and the appointment of professional leadership and training to build the capacity.

The minister thanked the European Commission and EASA for conducting a transparent process and commitment to ensure aviation safety in Pakistan.

In 2020, the EASA banned the PIA from its most lucrative routes in Europe and Britain after a PIA plane crash in Karachi in 2020 killed nearly 100, followed by a scandal over pilot licenses.

The ban cost the airline an annual revenue of nearly Rs40 billion ($143.73 million), Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik informed the National Assembly in June.

He had further revealed that the European Commission and European Air Safety Commission had delisted Pakistan from its concern list on May 14, and had hoped that the PIA flights to Europe would be restored soon.

Meanwhile, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez also confirmed that EASA has lifted the ban on Pakistan airlines.

EASA has formally informed the Ministry of Aviation and the PIA management of their decision through an official communique, Hafeez said.

“EASA has also congratulated the PIA team and management for complying to their stringent most safety standards.”

The spokesperson stated that PIA will continue to strictly adhere to the EASA’s regulations and guidelines.

“This milestone has been achieved after four years of relentless efforts by the PIA management.”

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat also extended his congratulations to the officials of the Ministry of Aviation, the Civil Aviation Authority, and PIA team in particular for efforts to get the ban lifted.

PIA’s privatisation efforts had been hindered by the EASA ban with potential bidders looking at the airline with reluctance.