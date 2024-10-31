AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Business & Finance

PIA privatisation: Blue World City refuses to match PC’s ‘minimum expectation’ of Rs85.03bn, sticks to Rs10bn offer

  • Process of PIA bidding concludes with just one sole bid
  • Ball now in PC's court
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 07:50pm
LIVE: Govt unveils PIA privatisation bid

Blue World City refused to match the minimum expectation of the Privatisation Commission of Rs85.03 billion and stuck to its original offer of Rs10 billion for a stake in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ending the bidding process of the national flag carrier’s privatisation.

Rules and regulations indicate that the ball is now in court of the Privatisation Commission to declare Blue World City as the highest ranked bidder or cancel the bidding process.

The real estate development company, which was the only entity to bid for the national flag carrier, submitted the bid of Rs10 billion after which it was given 30 minutes to meet the PC criteria.

However, after the interval, a representative of Blue World City stated that the valuation the company made put it in the range of its bid.

Earlier, the bidding process for the privatisation of PIA got under way at the Serena Hotel with the Privatisation Commission confirming to Business Recorder that the consortium of real estate group Blue World City submitted the lone bid.

The bids were to be submitted at 1:30pm. Other groups stayed away from depositing the ‘earnest money’, and hence, were not eligible to submit a bid.

The lone bid was unveiled at around 6:35pm, and Blue World City made an offer of Rs10 billion for the stake in PIA.

A total of six groups had earlier been shortlisted to bid for shares in PIA including Airblue Ltd., Arif Habib Corporation Ltd., Air Arabia’s Fly Jinnah, Y.B. Holdings Pvt., Pak Ethanol Pvt. and real estate consortium Blue World City.

However, Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that the government received interest from only one group out of a total of six for a stake in the national carrier as other consortiums stayed away from one of the country’s major privatisation attempts.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Blue World City was the sole bidder for a stake in the country’s flag carrier.

Saad Nazir, Chairman of Blue World City, confirmed to Reuters in a text message that his company is the only one to enter the final bidding process, though he declined to disclose the earnest money it had submitted.

Market sources indicated that the earnest money amount was Rs500 million.

Pakistan aims to privatise flag carrier PIA in November: finance minister

Blue World City had a consortium that included Blue World Aviation and IRIS Communication Limited. The group is also looking into acquiring operations of the Islamabad International Airport which the government is looking to outsource.

Islamabad previously said it was putting on the block a stake of between 51% and 100% in the debt-ridden airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with which it has an ongoing 37-month, $7-billion bailout.

However, after much delay, during a time when potential bidders raised several concerns over various features of the privatisation, the process took place place amid strict scrutiny.

Comments

Comments
Pakistani Oct 31, 2024 02:02pm
Will a privatization of this important national entity be fair with 1 bidder? Govt should review the entire process and encourage competition.

Power Master Oct 31, 2024 02:06pm
Winner the highest briber Others intimidated not to submit bids

Zaman Zuram Khan Oct 31, 2024 03:20pm
@Power Master, who else want to buy money-losing PIA

KU Oct 31, 2024 03:50pm
The same infamous for real estate scams? It's been more than 10 years that people are waiting for justice.

Waseem Akhtar Oct 31, 2024 05:53pm
@Pakistani, PIA is the most irrelevant and unimportant national career, which we should get rid of at all cost. Just remember the Pakistan steel, and the loss caused since failed privitization.

Imran Sarr Oct 31, 2024 06:12pm
@Pakistani, only fools in Pakistan will believe in the government to do any good. Whole airline including all assets and debts need to be off loaded. The hybrid model will not work.

KhanRA Oct 31, 2024 06:24pm
PIA, like Pakistan itself, was once a pride of the developing world. And now like the country itself, is heading towards dissolution.

Imran Sarr Oct 31, 2024 06:27pm
This airline must be sold in full along with debts. Like one of the British newspaper sold for £1.

Az_Iz Oct 31, 2024 06:58pm
Just get rid of it.

Az_Iz Oct 31, 2024 07:00pm
@KhanRA, even Nehru used to think, Pakistan would beg India to take it back,in just a few years.

Az_Iz Oct 31, 2024 07:04pm
Get rid of it, even if the bid is Rs 1. If that does not work, make it even more attractive.PSM free, with purchase of PIA.

T Oct 31, 2024 07:13pm
government making stringent demands for a depreciating asset.

Test Oct 31, 2024 07:23pm
@Imran Sarr, agree with you sell it for even 1 billion dollars


