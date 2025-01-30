AIRLINK 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.26%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
FFL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.91%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.62%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 205.25 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.99%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.09%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.37%)
SEARL 107.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SSGC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.51%)
SYM 19.61 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.79%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.84%)
TRG 65.92 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.6%)
WAVESAPP 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.71%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 11,842 Increased By 74.1 (0.63%)
BR30 35,335 Increased By 371.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 112,282 Increased By 795 (0.71%)
KSE30 35,190 Increased By 255.2 (0.73%)
Aluminium firms after EU proposes ban on imports from Russia

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2025 10:43am

London aluminium edged higher on Thursday after the European Union proposed banning imports of the metal from Russia in a fresh package of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.3% to $2,626 a metric ton by 0215 GMT.

The EU ban would include aluminium alloys and have a one-year phase-in period, the proposal said, with “necessary” imports of 275,000 metric tons exempt for this period.

The 27-member bloc imported nearly 330,000 tons of Russian primary aluminium and alloys for the January-November period last year, according to Trade Data Monitor.

Aluminium led base metals higher after the EU proposal, said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist and ANZ bank.

“The threat of further sanctions on Russia aluminium has seen an increase amount of the metal head to China,” Hynes said.

Benchmark copper was steady at $9,072, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 8 on Wednesday.

The dollar index fell 0.1%, from a one-week high hit in the previous session as the Federal Reserve pressed the pause button on its easing cycle overnight.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on aluminium, copper and steel.

Echoing this stance, the White House said on Tuesday that Trump still plans to issue tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday while weighing fresh tariffs on China.

Japan buyers agree to pay Q1 aluminium premium of $228/T, sources say

“We continue to expect LME base metal flat price weakness in response to confirmation of wider tariffs,” Citi said in a note.

“We expect Comex pricing of copper versus LME to widen further as tariffs are confirmed and implemented.”

LME zinc rose 0.2% to $2,787.5 a ton, lead climbed 0.4% to $1,967.5 and tin was up 0.3% at $30,195, while nickel shed 0.5% to $15,425.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

