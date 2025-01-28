AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Gold prices fall

Published 28 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Gold prices inched down on Monday, reflecting a slight dip in the global rates, traders said.

The precious metal prices dropped slightly by Rs 300 to Rs 289,100 per tola and Rs 257 to Rs 247,856 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market posted a thin loss by $ 3, scaling back gold bullion value to $ 2,767 per ounce, while silver was selling close to $ 31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices declined by Rs 14 per tola and Rs 12 per 10 grams, trading at Rs 3,395 and Rs 2,910, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

