Raids on fertiliser factories, shops: LHC for implementing govt’s instructions in true spirit

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed all the concerned authorities to implement the instructions of secretary agriculture in letter and spirit regarding raids on the fertiliser factories, godowns or shops.

According to a letter circulated by the secretary agriculture Punjab, the inspectors are directed to seek assistance of local police from the high police officials before raiding any premise. The inspectors for pesticide are directed to check the registration of distributors or manufacturers first. If they fail to provide their registration certificate, seized all the products present in the premise and send the sample to laboratory, they were further directed.

Inspectors will proceed against the responsible within 24 hours if the samples are found substandard and would also inform the director general agriculture which would inform all the concerned authorities to stop further sale of the substandard products. The inspectors would also recommend the concerned authorities for suspension of the license of the factory or the manufacturers.

The court passed these directions on a bail petition of Maqbool Ahmad Khan. The court observed that if the policy is ineffective, illegitimate or unfair in protecting the public against crime, it will lose the public’s confidence. It is expected that the police should have a high degree of professionalism and independence from any influences and should act in conformity with the law and established policies, the court added.

The court confirmed the bail of petitioner Maqbool Ahmad after the law officer conceded that there is no allegation of tempering or causing adulteration with the substance against him. The court said in such peculiar circumstances sending the petitioner behind the bars would serve no useful purpose.

The court directed the office to transmit the copy of the court order to the Inspector General of Police, the Punjab Secretary Agriculture and the Punjab, Prosecutor General for circulation of the same to all the concerned for their guidance and compliance.

