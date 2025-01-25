AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Customs’ raid in Sukkur: Massive counterfeit cigarette-making operation uncovered

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: The Anti Smuggling Sukkur Team of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Hyderabad conducted a significant raid in Sukkur, uncovering a massive counterfeit cigarette manufacturing operation.

According to the details, the operation targeted a godown in Golimar and an illegal factory in Rohri, seizing counterfeit cigarettes from Olympic, Honda, Hiway, and Classic Gold brands. Authorities recovered 1,045 cartons of cigarettes worth Rs. 240 million, 21,710 kg of smuggled raw material valued at Rs 54 million, 31 units of smuggled machinery worth Rs 70 million, and two vehicles.

The total value of seized items reached approximately Rs 364 million. Customs officials sealed the factory and registered a case against the factory, godown, and vehicle owners. Further investigation is in progress.

