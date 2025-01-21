Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Air Link Communication Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of smartphones in Pakistan, has announced plans to acquire industrial plots to support its expansion plan.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Air Link Communication Limited intends to acquire an industrial plot measuring three acres, alongside the acquisition of a 5-acre industrial plot by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt.) Limited, located at Sundar Green Special Economic Zone, Lahore,” read the notice.

“The combined value of these purchases is Rs572 million,” it said.

The company stated that these acquisitions are aimed at facilitating current and future expansion needs and “entitling us to all the applicable benefits as provided under the Special Economic Zones Act, 2012”.

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Air Link Communication has emerged as a key player in Pakistan’s technology sector, the company imports, exports distribution, wholesale, and retail communication and IT-related products and services including cellular mobile/smartphones, tablets, laptops accessories and allied products.

Air Link Communication, which announced a massive 382% increase in its profit for fiscal year 2023-24, has already partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.

The company is also one of the two manufacturers of Tecno phones, and an official partner of global brands that include Samsung, Huawei, TCL, Alcatel, and iTel as well as GNEXT Technologies, which is Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan.