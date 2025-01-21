AIRLINK 199.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.91%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
FCCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.47%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.37%)
HUBC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.35%)
MLCF 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.03%)
PPL 187.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.61%)
PRL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SSGC 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
SYM 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.24%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
TRG 67.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.98%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,217 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,098 Decreased By -219 (-0.59%)
KSE100 115,781 Decreased By -63.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance AIRLINK (Air Link Communication Limited) 199.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91%

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published 21 Jan, 2025 11:50am

Air Link Communication Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of smartphones in Pakistan, has announced plans to acquire industrial plots to support its expansion plan.

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Air Link Communication Limited intends to acquire an industrial plot measuring three acres, alongside the acquisition of a 5-acre industrial plot by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt.) Limited, located at Sundar Green Special Economic Zone, Lahore,” read the notice.

“The combined value of these purchases is Rs572 million,” it said.

The company stated that these acquisitions are aimed at facilitating current and future expansion needs and “entitling us to all the applicable benefits as provided under the Special Economic Zones Act, 2012”.

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

Air Link Communication has emerged as a key player in Pakistan’s technology sector, the company imports, exports distribution, wholesale, and retail communication and IT-related products and services including cellular mobile/smartphones, tablets, laptops accessories and allied products.

Air Link Communication, which announced a massive 382% increase in its profit for fiscal year 2023-24, has already partnered with Xiaomi to produce smart TVs at its manufacturing facility in Lahore.

The company is also one of the two manufacturers of Tecno phones, and an official partner of global brands that include Samsung, Huawei, TCL, Alcatel, and iTel as well as GNEXT Technologies, which is Apple’s authorised distributor for Pakistan.

PSX Technology stocks psx companies companies listed on PSX Airlink PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Air Link Communications Limited land acquisition

Comments

200 characters

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

Read more stories