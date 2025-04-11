AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SAZEW (Sazgar Engineering Works Limited) 1,149.88 Increased By ▲ 4.46% INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 1,996.66 Increased By ▲ 0.78% HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 291.78 Increased By ▲ 2.45%

Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025

BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2025 12:09am

Car sales in Pakistan clocked in at 11,098 units in March 2025, reflecting a 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise but an 8% month-on-month (MoM) fall, brokerage house Topline Securities said in a report.

The brokerage house cited the data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The MoM decline was mainly due to a high base in February 2025, when car sales typically surge at the start of the year, along with lower sales and delayed deliveries during Ramadan amid shorter working hours and subdued consumer activity, Myesha Sohail, analyst at Topline said.

However, it may be noted that car sales in Pakistan fell 29% MoM in February 2025 to clock in at 12,084 units, as compared to January 2025. On YoY basis, February sales recorded a 24% rise.

In January 2025, car sales in the country significantly increased by 73% MoM to 17,010 units primarily due to the low base effect.

“YoY growth [in March] is supported by a more stable macroeconomic environment, lower interest rates, easing inflation, and improving consumer sentiment. Additionally, new model launches and variant introductions played an important role in attracting demand,” Sohail said.

This took 9MFY25 sales to 100,868 units - a 46% YoY rise from 69,081 units in 9MFY24, Topline report said.

Company wise data

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) recorded sales of 943 units in March 2025, up 87% YoY and 7% MoM, supported by sustained strong demand for HAVAL variants. Cumulatively, 9MFY25 sales surged 153% YoY to 8,027 units, compared to 3,172 units in 9MFY24, Topline reported.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) posted an 11% YoY increase but a 15% MoM decline in Mar 2025. Models like Alto, Ravi, Swift, and Every remained in high demand.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) recorded an 84% YoY and 20% MoM increase, driven primarily by strong performance in Corolla and Yaris models.

Hyundai Nishat saw a 19% YoY rise while 10% MoM fall in car sales and Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) saw fall of 35% YoY while 30% MoM down.

Two and three wheelers sales increased by 34% YoY but down 3% MoM totaling to 125,311 units in March 2025 - excluding numbers for Royal Prince Motorcycle and three wheelers as data was still awaited at the time of reporting. This took 9MFY25 sales to 1,089,922 units a 31% YoY rise.

The total tractor industry recorded sales of 1,538 units, a 67% YoY fall while flattish MoM. This took 9MFY25 sales to 23,230 units a 34% YoY fall.

Truck and bus sales in March 2025 were up 47% YoY while down 5% MoM, reaching 460 units. This took 9MFY25 sales to 3,365 units an 80% rise from 1,869 units in 9MFY24.

“Auto sales have rebounded strongly in FY25 and are expected to maintain momentum, supported by interest rate cuts, stable rupee, new model launches, and post-Ramazan delivery normalisation,” Topline report envisaged.

PAMA car sales Indus Motor Company PSMC Pak Suzuki Motor Company Hyundai Nishat Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association auto sales SAZEW car sales in Pakistan Pakistan car sales Sazgar Engineering auto sales in Pakistan Pakistan’s automobile industry Pakistan car sales in March 2025

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025

Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70bn

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points

Oil falls 3% as investors reassess Trump’s tariff flip

New passport rules to curb begging, illegal immigration: Mohsin Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

US-China trade war surges, overshadowing Trump climbdown

FY26 budget: salaried class urges govt to raise tax exemption limit to Rs1.2 million

Read more stories