Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025

Car sales in Pakistan clocked in at 11,098 units in March 2025, reflecting a 18% year-on-year (YoY) rise but an 8% month-on-month (MoM) fall, brokerage house Topline Securities said in a report.

The brokerage house cited the data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The MoM decline was mainly due to a high base in February 2025, when car sales typically surge at the start of the year, along with lower sales and delayed deliveries during Ramadan amid shorter working hours and subdued consumer activity, Myesha Sohail, analyst at Topline said.

However, it may be noted that car sales in Pakistan fell 29% MoM in February 2025 to clock in at 12,084 units, as compared to January 2025. On YoY basis, February sales recorded a 24% rise.

In January 2025, car sales in the country significantly increased by 73% MoM to 17,010 units primarily due to the low base effect.

“YoY growth [in March] is supported by a more stable macroeconomic environment, lower interest rates, easing inflation, and improving consumer sentiment. Additionally, new model launches and variant introductions played an important role in attracting demand,” Sohail said.

This took 9MFY25 sales to 100,868 units - a 46% YoY rise from 69,081 units in 9MFY24, Topline report said.

Company wise data

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) recorded sales of 943 units in March 2025, up 87% YoY and 7% MoM, supported by sustained strong demand for HAVAL variants. Cumulatively, 9MFY25 sales surged 153% YoY to 8,027 units, compared to 3,172 units in 9MFY24, Topline reported.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) posted an 11% YoY increase but a 15% MoM decline in Mar 2025. Models like Alto, Ravi, Swift, and Every remained in high demand.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) recorded an 84% YoY and 20% MoM increase, driven primarily by strong performance in Corolla and Yaris models.

Hyundai Nishat saw a 19% YoY rise while 10% MoM fall in car sales and Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) saw fall of 35% YoY while 30% MoM down.

Two and three wheelers sales increased by 34% YoY but down 3% MoM totaling to 125,311 units in March 2025 - excluding numbers for Royal Prince Motorcycle and three wheelers as data was still awaited at the time of reporting. This took 9MFY25 sales to 1,089,922 units a 31% YoY rise.

The total tractor industry recorded sales of 1,538 units, a 67% YoY fall while flattish MoM. This took 9MFY25 sales to 23,230 units a 34% YoY fall.

Truck and bus sales in March 2025 were up 47% YoY while down 5% MoM, reaching 460 units. This took 9MFY25 sales to 3,365 units an 80% rise from 1,869 units in 9MFY24.

“Auto sales have rebounded strongly in FY25 and are expected to maintain momentum, supported by interest rate cuts, stable rupee, new model launches, and post-Ramazan delivery normalisation,” Topline report envisaged.