New passport rules to curb begging, illegal immigration: Mohsin Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated on Thursday that new passport requirements will act as a deterrent against beggary and illegal immigration.

Chairing a meeting at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports in Islamabad, he directed officials to expedite all legal formalities related to the new regulations.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, DG FIA Rifat Mukhtar Raja and DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi were also present on the occasion.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the decision will send a positive message to the international community.

Naqvi emphasized 100% compliance with the directive to block passports of deported individuals.

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

During his visit, he inspected six newly installed Machine-Readable Passport (MRP) machines and two e-passport systems.

The minister also met with a German technical team overseeing the installation.

He noted that the new machines would boost passport printing capacity, speeding up processing times for applicants.

Director General Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi briefed that a mobile app will soon be launched to streamline services for citizens.

